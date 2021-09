There never seems to be enough time to catch up on all the new shows, films, and series you’ve been meaning to watch. And while the desire for something new and stimulating is natural, so too is the desire for something familiar and comforting. Making a pretty convincing case for the latter are the iconic fashion movies that you've likely seen a dozen or more times, yet always manage to leave you feeling giddy and inspired, even just ephemerally, in the style department. There's just something about a nostalgic sartorial movie like Clueless, The Devil Wears Prada, and Breakfast At Tiffany's that tugs at the hand-stitched fashion heart strings and manages to soften your life lens a bit — even if it's just for a brief moment.