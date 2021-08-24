Cancel
Fran DeWine visits Mazza Museum

By Katie Honigford
hometownstations.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Lady of the state of Ohio was in our area on Tuesday, promoting children's literacy. Fran DeWine was given a closer look at the original artwork that is on display at the Mazza Museum on the University of Findlay's campus. She says that she's a big supporter of child literacy, as is her husband with his imagination library program, and that having different methods of encouraging kids to start reading is equally as important.

