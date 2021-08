There's only one person on earth who can say they ran for over 2,000 yards in a season during high school, in college, and in the NFL and his name is former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. The running back position may devalued in today's NFL but the Titans certainly knows Derrick's value to team as he shouldered the load for them since joining the team in 2016. The Titans has made the playoffs three times since drafting Henry with the 45th pick in 2016.