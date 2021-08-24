Cancel
Critics Believe Beyoncé’s Tiffany Campaign Is Off-Brand – Here’s Why

By samjahsaulsberry
hotspotatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Tiffany & Co. campaign starring Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z has ruffled some feathers. The ad, which focuses on love and pays homage to the iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, features a 128-carat yellow stone that many believe to be a blood diamond – diamonds that have been extracted from central and western Africa and are illegally sold to private buyers. These diamonds are often used to fund wars and to support child labor and slavery. The featured diamond was discovered in 1877 in Kimberly, South Africa and later sold to Tiffany’s founder, Charles Tiffany.

Black Enterprise

