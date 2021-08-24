After Seeing New Heights in 2020-21, Men’s Soccer Looks to Keep Climbing
PHILADELPHIA – Only five months after the truncated 2020-21 season ended, the Temple men's soccer team will be returning to the field in just two days to kick off the 2021 campaign. Following a strong season for head coach Brain Rowland that featured new heights for the program, the team is ready to push forward to new levels of success as they begin the season on Thursday, Aug. 26 as they travel to face the No. 10 ranked Seton Hall Pirates.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0