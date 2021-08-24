After Seeing New Heights in 2020-21, Men’s Soccer Looks to Keep Climbing

Webster City’s 2020 team featured a dynamic, three-headed monster of a rushing attack in senior quarterback Chase Rattenborg, senior running back Trey Mathis, and sophomore running back CJ Hisler. Two-thirds of that attack is gone in Rattenborg and Mathis, but Hisler looks to take charge as the main ball carrier for the Lynx in 2021. Hisler will lead, what has become one of the most potent rushing attacks in the state, year in and year out in Bob Howard’s single wing offense, and will do so with many new pieces around him.