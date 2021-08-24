Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

Conga line forms at Starlight’s ‘On Your Feet’

By Bob Evans
kcapplauds.net
 7 days ago

Get Ready to “Conga” at On Your Feet!, Coming to Starlight September 7-12 On Your Feet! tells the inspiring and true rags-to-riches story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” when On Your Feet! comes to Kansas City for six sensational nights at Starlight September 7 – 12. This production is based on the true story of Gloria Estefan (the “queen of Latin pop”), and her husband and fellow musician, Emilio. Part of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series, On Your Feet! is produced in partnership with the The Muny in St. Louis and is presented by US Bank.

www.kcapplauds.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilio Estefan
Person
Gloria Estefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Movement#Conga Line#Us Bank#The Miami Sound Machine#Latin#Harmony Project Kc#Yfs#Twitter#Tiktok#Starlight S Staying Safe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy