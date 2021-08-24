Conga line forms at Starlight’s ‘On Your Feet’

Get Ready to “Conga” at On Your Feet!, Coming to Starlight September 7-12 On Your Feet! tells the inspiring and true rags-to-riches story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” when On Your Feet! comes to Kansas City for six sensational nights at Starlight September 7 – 12. This production is based on the true story of Gloria Estefan (the “queen of Latin pop”), and her husband and fellow musician, Emilio. Part of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series, On Your Feet! is produced in partnership with the The Muny in St. Louis and is presented by US Bank.