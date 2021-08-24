Best Buy Becomes The Latest Retailer To Post Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Result

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is launching a new delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) platform to help other retailers and merchants with their last-mile transport needs, and Best Buy plans to expand the membership program it has been piloting for a year across all stores and online channels in the coming months. Also, Urban Outfitters is getting into the secondhand-style game with a new thrift store app, and industry watchers tell PYMNTS that Macy’s partnership with Toys R Us could be setting up a larger marketplace strategy.