Josh’s Time Blocking Adventures in Fantastical

James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley y Willem Dafoe, a cast typical of any great blockbuster or an independent film called to burst at European film festivals, and yet we are faced with a video game. With that in mind, if we add the seal of Annapurna Interactive and the name of Luis Antonio (in charge of the artistic section of The Witness), the stage is set for us to put on our pasta glasses and start our journey in the title with a glass of red on the desk. That fear, derived in part from the expectations generated after its original announcement, is immediately buried. Distrust vanishes before the correct measure of his first loop, masterfully aimed at all of us ending, more or less, doing the same despite its many possibilities. From there, the mystery will guide your steps until a resolution of those that will make you rack your brains whatever the ending that touches you for the first time, making 12 Minutes one of the most special video games of this course.