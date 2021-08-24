Municipal to Midterms: A quick look at where local politicians are getting campaign cash
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — With a local election inbound later this year and a midterm election on the horizon, candidates new and familiar are building bankrolls to compete in their contests. In odd-numbered years the campaign finance reporting requirements for many offices are more relaxed than in even-numbered election years, when candidates must produce four quarterly reports detailing receipts and expenditures.portcitydaily.com
Comments / 0