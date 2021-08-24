Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gene Simmons vs. David Lee Roth: We Got An “Elvis Reference” And A Lot Of Middle Fingers!

1045wjjk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth was scheduled to open for KISS on the most recent leg of the “End of the Road” tour……and for whatever reason, has bowed out……. So, Gene Simmons wasted no time commenting on how when Dave was in his “prime”…..he was unstoppable! But, he also gave an Elvis reference that Dave didn’t appreciate……Dave responded with a meme of a child flipping the bird that said ‘Roth to Simmons”……..oh, and he posted the meme 18 times!

www.1045wjjk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Elvis
Person
Gene Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Fingers#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Apologizes To DAVID LEE ROTH: 'I Am Ashamed That I Hurt His Feelings'

Gene Simmons has apologized to David Lee Roth for implying in a recent interview that the VAN HALEN frontman was past his prime. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of KISS's farewell tour, but is not making any appearances on the rescheduled KISS shows which kicked off on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Simmons explained Roth's absence from the trek by telling Rolling Stone: "[Roth] took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don't know what happened to him … something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don't want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor."
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

KISS Rocker Gene Simmons’ Insulting Remarks Prompt Fiery Response From David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth left nothing to the imagination in his response to Gene Simmons’ comment that former Van Halen lead singer was past his prime. Roth was opening for KISS last year before the coronavirus shut down the tour. But when the End of the Road tour returned to the road earlier this month, David Lee Roth was no longer part of the show. Oddly, the opening act is now performance painter Garibaldi, according to Yahoo. You can see what a performance painter does, here.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Paul Stanley Chimes In On David Lee Roth After Gene Simmons’ Comments

Paul Stanley has now weighed in on David Lee Roth as a frontman after Gene Simmons made headlines for criticizing the singer’s abilities. Stanley took to Instagram and wrote, “Speaking of @davidleeroth … I remember seeing him in the 70’s with Van Halen at MSG and thinking to myself ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ Just amazing what he had evolved into in a few short years. On stage he’s still Diamond Dave!”
Music947wls.com

Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
Musicsocietyofrock.com

David Lee Roth Declines Going On Motley Crue Tour

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx revealed that the band offered David Lee Roth the support slot during their highly anticipated stadium tour with Def Leppard. But according to Sixx, Roth had a rule about which acts he will open for. When...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kiss’ Gene Simmons tests positive for Covid-19

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons has tested positive for Covid-19.The diagnosis was confirmed on Kiss’ social media page on 31 August, just days after Simmons’ bandmate, Paul Stanley, also tested positive for the virus. The statement read: “Kiss will postpone their next few tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he had recovered from Covid-19, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on 9th September.” The group have postponed four...
Music1045wjjk.com

First Paul Stanley, Now Gene Simmons Has The “Rona”!

We all know KISS is out on the road these days on their “End of the Road” tour……or should I say, KISS is trying to be out on the road these days!. First, Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid-19, and now Gene Simmons has contracted the virus. Gene is experiencing...
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Gene Simmons’ ‘rock is dead’ comment is ‘bullshit’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has blasted the notion that “rock is dead” following KISS’ Gene Simmons comments about it several years ago. In case you missed it, a few years ago, Simmons told Esquire magazine that “rock did not die of old age. It was murdered. Some brilliance, somewhere, was going to be expressed and now it won’t because it’s that much harder to earn a living playing and writing songs. No one will pay you to do it.”
Musicwcsx.com

Nikki Sixx on Why David Lee Roth Turned Down Spot on ‘Stadium Tour’

The Stadium Tour, even though it’s been rescheduled multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, is still one of the most highly-anticipated tours. The lineup is already stacked with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, but it almost featured David Lee Roth. Nikki Sixx mentioned...
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

John 5 ‘Will Beg’ David Lee Roth to Release Collaborative Song

If anybody should know what David Lee Roth is capable of, it’s John 5. The guitar virtuoso — whose resume includes longtime stints with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and collaborations with Motley Crue, Sebastian Bach, Steve Perry, Alice Cooper and dozens more — got his first major break playing on Roth’s 1998 solo album, DLR Band. They’ve written more together over the years, including the recent country-fried single "Giddy-Up" and last year’s Eddie Van Halen tribute "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill."
Public Healthsocietyofrock.com

KISS Cancels Four Shows After Gene Simmons Gets Covid-19

KISS’ Gene Simmons has tested positive for Covid-19. He’s the second member of the band to contract the virus, and the band was left no choice but to postpone the next four scheduled concerts on the North American leg of their End of the Road World Tour. The dates are as follows – September 1 in Clarkston, Michigan; September 2 in Dayton, Ohio; September 4 in Tinley Park, Illinois; and September 5 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They’re hoping to resume by September 9.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy