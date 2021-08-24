Gene Simmons vs. David Lee Roth: We Got An “Elvis Reference” And A Lot Of Middle Fingers!
David Lee Roth was scheduled to open for KISS on the most recent leg of the “End of the Road” tour……and for whatever reason, has bowed out……. So, Gene Simmons wasted no time commenting on how when Dave was in his “prime”…..he was unstoppable! But, he also gave an Elvis reference that Dave didn’t appreciate……Dave responded with a meme of a child flipping the bird that said ‘Roth to Simmons”……..oh, and he posted the meme 18 times!www.1045wjjk.com
