Wichita Falls, TX

TikToker Roasts Wichita Falls in New Video

No city in Texas is safe from this guy. So have you ever seen those fake don't visit Wichita Falls videos? This one lady on YouTube does these and I HATE THEM with a passion. It's crap like you're gonna hate Wichita Falls because the food is too good or the people are too friendly. Nah, if you're gonna make a hate video, give me a real HATE video. Thank you to Ralph Johnson or @ralphthecomedian on Tik Tok for a real hate video.

