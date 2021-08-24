TikToker Roasts Wichita Falls in New Video

Tik Tok announced earlier today they were banning milk crate challenge videos on their site. I was wondering why and I think this is the reason. I'm not gonna lie, over the past few days I have been watching a lot of these milk crate videos. I've been enjoying the ones where people actually accomplish it. Like the guy that rolled a blunt while walking up or the girl that did it in heels. That is the minority of videos, people have been busting their ass once they try to walk down this thing.