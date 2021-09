When I look back at the history of EHR software, it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come. Especially when it comes to how an EHR is hosted. When I first started writing about the EHR industry, a large portion of the industry was client server based software that was hosted at the healthcare organization’s data center. Cloud based EHR were just getting started. Now, every EHR vendor is pushing a cloud based approach to their EHR.