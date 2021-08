In many fast food restaurants, there are a few staple items that consumers order again and again. However, it's just as interesting to figure out which particular menu options are being straight-up avoided by diners. Mashed surveyed 640 individuals in the U.S. to get the scoop on what some people deemed the least desirable sandwich at the fast food chain, Arby's. There was one clear winner (or loser, depending on how you look at things) — the Pecan Chicken Salad sandwich.