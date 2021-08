This is one not to be missed. Take your vaccination card and mask and head off to the theatre for a really fun and insane time. The setting for the show is a theatre fan (Jamie Grayson) who adores musicals and he recalls a 1928 musical comedy called The Drowsy Chaperone. He goes through his collection of old LPs and finds the album which he puts on to play. And as it plays he is transported into the play itself as the characters seem to appear right in his apartment.