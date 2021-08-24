Cancel
Country Roads RV Center Posts New Blog About Upgrading A Travel Trailer To An Electric Trailer Tongue Jack

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center know that when their customers bring in their RVs, travel trailers, or toy haulers for service, they will often also ask about options that will make their next camping trip go even more smoothly.

For example, a fairly common request is to upgrade a travel trailer to an electric trailer tongue jack that will make the hooking and decoupling process easier and less time-consuming.

To help people safely handle this installation, the founders recently posted a new instructional blog to the Country Roads RV Center website.

To read the article, which is titled "RV Upgrade Series: Upgrading Travel Trailer To An Electric Trailer Tongue Jack" in its entirety, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/rv-upgrade-series-upgrading-travel-trailer-to-an-electric-trailer-tongue-jack/ .

"First, be sure all wheels chocks for your camper are in place to prevent slippage and unintended rolling of the trailer," the blog notes.

"Next, we had to remove the three bolts attaching the existing jack to the tongue. A torque or mechanic's wrench should make short work of this."

At this point, it is time to lift the old jack out of the hole on the tongue; the manual crank should slide out pretty easily. Then, the new electric tongue jack can be inserted into the hole so it can be bolted into place with the existing bolts.

As the blog notes, people who wish to install their own electric trailer tongue jack must follow the steps precisely to maximize their safety and prevent personal injury or damage to the rig. For people who are unsure about doing this job themselves, they are always welcome to bring their rig to the Country Roads RV Center for assistance.

About Country Roads RV Center:As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers, and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family-owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com .

2750 Craver Rd Lexington, NC 27295(336) 775-2100

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/country-roads-rv-center-posts-new-blog-about-upgrading-a-travel-trailer-to-an-electric-trailer-tongue-jack-301362130.html

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

