MFDA Hearing Panel Issues Reasons For Decision In The Matter Of Lucia Arruda

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated August 24, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held by electronic hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 12, 2021, in the matter of Lucia Arruda ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

  • has paid a fine of $12,000;
  • has paid costs of $2,500; and
  • shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 1.1.2, 2.1.1, 2.2.1, 2.3.1, and 2.5.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business out in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

