ROBERT ST. JOHN: The Capri

What do you come to Vegas for? To eat, or to be entertained? Well, prepare for the best of both worlds with these dinner-and-a-show options (well, technically, brunch, too). One of the most celebrated of those is The Mayfair Supper Club (Bellagio, 866.906.7171). This posh environment features cabaret-style entertainment and an excellent menu—everything from seafood towers to grilled cauliflower. Sushi? Try the Mayfair, with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and hamachi, and caviar service if you desire. Mishima wagyu Prime rib is oh-so-decadent, but one of the best items on the menu comes for dessert. The Cigar, with milk chocolate, pear and hazelnut, might make you reconsider smoking. And Mayfair After Dark on Friday and Saturday nights turns bottle service up a notch.