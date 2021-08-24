Ly joins Golden Ticket Cinemas

Ngoc Ly, who recently relocated to Meridian from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has joined Golden Ticket Cinemas as the organization’s general manager for the Meridian location.

Ly’s management experience includes theatres in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, where she was involved in new builds, IT conversions, theatre acquisitions and dine-in concepts.

“Ngoc is a tremendous asset and addition to our management team in Meridian," Joe Horton, Director of Operations for GTC stated in a news release. "Her vast experience in the operation of theatres will enhance every aspect of this site. We love having a theatre in Meridian and are expecting great things for this location.”