Investor Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) - Get Report ("Lightning") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) .

Lightning is an electric vehicle designer and manufacturer, providing electrification solutions for commercial fleets, including Class 3 cargo vans, refrigerated vans, passenger vans, and ambulances, Class 6 work trucks, and Class 7 city buses.

After the market closed on August 16, 2021, Lightning announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, including a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. Lightning also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

Following this news, Lightning's stock price fell $1.63 per share, or almost 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you are an Lightning investor and would like to learn more about our investigation

