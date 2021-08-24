Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Investor Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) Investors

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) - Get Report ("Lightning") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) .

Lightning is an electric vehicle designer and manufacturer, providing electrification solutions for commercial fleets, including Class 3 cargo vans, refrigerated vans, passenger vans, and ambulances, Class 6 work trucks, and Class 7 city buses.

After the market closed on August 16, 2021, Lightning announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, including a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. Lightning also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

Following this news, Lightning's stock price fell $1.63 per share, or almost 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you are an Lightning investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form www.ktmc.com/lightning-emotors-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=lightning_emotors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005830/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Llp#Zev#Lightning Emotors#Refrigerated Vans#Berkshire Hathaway#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Related
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("FinServ") securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Katapult investors have until October 26, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 30, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Rekor Systems, Inc. Class B Report securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a Hepsiburada (HEPS) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On or about July 1, 2021, Hepsiburada completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately...
Hauppauge, NYNewsday

SEC investigating stock sale by Hauppauge manufacturer

Securities regulators are investigating a Hauppauge manufacturer of diagnostic tests about a stock offering that took place shortly before one of its COVID-19 antibody tests lost preliminary federal approval. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued subpoenas to Chembio Diagnostics Inc. and six of its current and former executives,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") (LFST) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws. In June 2021, LifeStance completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 32.8 million shares at $18...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who acquired Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Report securities from May 21, 2021 through July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 31, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("DEAC") (NASDAQ: DKNG) securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

14 SPACs That Palantir Technologies Has Invested In Or Partnered

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is one of the most well-known publicly traded companies. The data analytics company is increasing its investments in the SPAC space, which caught the attention of Barron’s recently. Palantir’s SPAC Investments: Barron’s reports Palantir has invested in 10 SPACs according to a recent disclosure and...
EconomyPosted by
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIEW. Contact An Attorney Now: VIEW@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. View, Inc. (VIEW) Investigation:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (PHG) - Get Report securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Philips investors have until October 15, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA). Investors who purchased Tesla shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Tesla, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or "the Company") (TSLA) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Katapult investments or...
LawLaw.com

Securities Suit Accuses Generac of Misleading Investors About the Safety of its Portable Generators

Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, and its top executives were slapped with a securities class action Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Rosen Law Firm, contends that Generac misled investors regarding the safety of its portable generators prior to the announcements of government recalls in the U.S. and Canada. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-06777, Khami v. Generac Holdings Inc. et al.
EconomyLaw.com

SEC Charges Former Executive Medivation of Insider Trading Ahead of Pfizer Acquisition

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a former executive of Medivation Inc. with insider trading Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses Matthew Panuwat, Medivation’s former head of business development, of conducting trades in 2016 based on advance knowledge of Medivation’s acquisition by Pfizer. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-06322, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Panuwat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy