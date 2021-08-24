Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Worldwide X- Ray Imaging Industry To 2027 - Technological Advancements In Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Presents Opportunities

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X- Ray Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global x-ray imaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global x-ray imaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on x-ray imaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on x-ray imaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global x-ray imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global x-ray imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • The increasing demand for digital x-rays imaging
  • The surge in investments and funds for the advancement of imaging facilities

2) Restraints

  • Strict regulatory requirements for the approval of x-ray imaging devices

3) Opportunities

  • Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities

Segment Covered

The global x-ray imaging market is segmented on the basis of portability, technology, end user, and application.

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by Portability

  • Stationary
  • Portable

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by Technology

  • Analog
  • Digital

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by End User

  • Diagnostic Center
  • Hospital

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by Application

  • Orthopaedic
  • Chest
  • Dental
  • Mammography

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the x-ray imaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the x-ray imaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global x-ray imaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Executive Summary 3. Global X-Ray Imaging Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the X-Ray Imaging Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.6. Value Chain Analysis of X-Ray Imaging Market 4. X-Ray Imaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability5.1. Stationary5.2. Portable 6. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology6.1. Analog6.2. Digital 7. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by End User7.1. Diagnostic Center7.2. Hospital 8. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Application8.1. Orthopaedic8.2. Chest8.3. Dental8.4. Mammography 9. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Region 2021-20279.1. North America9.1.1. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability9.1.2. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology9.1.3. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by End User9.1.4. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Application9.1.5. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Country9.2. Europe9.2.1. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability9.2.2. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology9.2.3. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by End User9.2.4. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Application9.2.5. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Country9.3. Asia-Pacific9.3.1. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability9.3.2. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology9.3.3. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by End User9.3.4. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Application9.3.5. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Country9.4. RoW9.4.1. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability9.4.2. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology9.4.3. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by End User9.4.4. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Application9.4.5. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Sub-region 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global X-Ray Imaging Market10.2. Companies Profiled10.2.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.10.2.2. Siemens AG10.2.3. General Electric Company10.2.4. Hitachi, Ltd.10.2.5. Toshiba Corporation10.2.6. Shimadzu Corporation10.2.7. Carestream Health, Inc.10.2.8. Hologic, Inc.10.2.9. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation 10.2.10. Canon, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzgiv1

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-x--ray-imaging-industry-to-2027---technological-advancements-in-diagnostic-imaging-modalities-presents-opportunities-301361872.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imaging Technology#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Growth Matrix#Swot#Application9#Europe9#Koninklijke Philips N V#Siemens#Hitachi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Industry Analysts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscuereport.com

Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

Primary aspects discussed in Intraoperative Imaging Devices market research report: profit margins, pricing models, production and consumption volume, demand and supply trends, COVID-19 impact. The study on Intraoperative Imaging Devices market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Markets, 2021-2026 - Competitive Quadrant, Market Share Analysis, & Strategic Initiatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market (2021-2026) by Component, Business Application, Organization Size, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market is estimated to be USD 2.31 Bn in 2021 and...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Dental X-Ray Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition|Carestream Health, Danaher Corporation, LED Medical Diagnostics, Planmeca, etc.

This report provides information about the sales and revenue of Dental X-Ray industry. In addition, an overall detail regarding the newest methods and strategies the market uses is explained. Ongoing trends and opportunities, threats and strengths, major members & manufacturers along with a detailed of competition of global Dental X-Ray is presented in the report.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Smart Farming Technology Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Farmers Edge, Auroras, John Deere, Raven Industries

A new research study on Worldwide Smart Farming Technology Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assessment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk & Precision Planting.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Titanium Additives Industry To 2026 - Technological Innovations Aimed At Improving Manufacturing Processes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Additives Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Titanium Additives Market size was estimated at USD 691.75 Million in 2020 and expected to...
Posted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Insect Repellent Industry To 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insect Repellent Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Insect Repellent market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the increased preference of the people to contain the diseases that spread from bugs or mosquitos. Various diseases such as zika, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue occur due to the infection spread from the mosquitos or bugs, thus, to avoid such mishappening and increased awareness of the consumers, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period. Various novel product launches by the companies including natural contents are also likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Worldwide Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Is Expected To Reach $9.4 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global magnetic resonance imaging systems market is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period to reach the total market size of US$9.478 billion by 2026, increasing from US$6.864 billion in 2019.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Eco-friendly Straw Industry To 2026 - Expanding Food And Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco-friendly Straw Market Research Report by Material Type (Bamboo, Glass, and Metal), by Length (15 Cm, 20 Cm, and Up to 10 Cm), by End User, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Multimodal Imaging Systems Market Upcoming Opportunity Reveals Enormous Progress Over the Forecast Period, Players - Canon, Mediso, MILabs, MR Solutions, Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, PerkinElmer

The Multimodal Imaging Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Multimodal Imaging Systems Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Industryatlantanews.net

Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market Rewriting the Industry Growth Patters, Players -Daewoong, Pharmaceutical, Livzon, Luoxin, Med shine.

The Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Businessgetmarketreport.com

Global Respiratory Masks Market is estimated to be US$ 22,809.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period

The Global Respiratory Mask Market accounted for US$ 11,528.87 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 22,809.1 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. There are two main categories: the air-purifying respirator, during which respirable air is obtained by filtering a contaminated atmosphere, and therefore the air-supplied respirator, during which an alternate supply of breathable air is delivered. Within each category, different techniques are employed to scale back or eliminate noxious airborne contaminants. Air-purifying respirators range from relatively inexpensive single-use, disposable face masks sometimes mentioned as a dust mask to more robust reusable models with replaceable cartridges often called a gas mask.
Economyatlantanews.net

Dental Diagnostics And Surgical Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide and Effecting the Adjacent Industries, Players - Zolar Dental Laser, Midmark Diagnostic, Dentsply, Ivoclar Vivadent, Carestream Health, Planmeca, Henry Schein

The Dental Diagnostics And Surgical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Dental Diagnostics And Surgical Equipment Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Economyatlantanews.net

Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market: Know How Technology Adoption Could be a Revolutionary Factor in the Growth, Key Players - Ovesco Endoscopy, Purple Surgical, Thermedx, Single Use Surgical, ILO Electronic, Unimax Medical Systems

The Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Plug Adapter Market Research Report Analysis and Forecast till 2021-2026| Yuadon, PowerConnections, LONGRICH, AHOKU, Tripp Lite

”Plug Adapter Market: Global Industry Analysis 2021-2027” is a comprehensive research study presenting significant data – By ReportHiveResearch.com. The latest Research on the Plug Adapter Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Businessgetmarketreport.com

Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market is estimated to be US$ 148.88 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

The Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market accounted for US$ 82.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 148.88 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The medical plastic injection molding process is cost-efficient, and ideal for top volume production runs and applications requiring consistency and tight tolerances. This molding process is additionally used for medical device prototype development for the FDA approval process and to be used in laboratory testing. Since inception, the utilization of plastics within modern medicine has steadily increased. Medical devices that are manufactured from injection molded plastic have contributed to a discount in medical costs, communicable disease and pain management. High tech polymers are used within medical device prototype development and are commonly wont to create improved artificial limbs and devices that reduce the danger of infection. Medical plastic injection molding directly results in increased patient safety and therefore the ability to save lots of more lives. Since medical device plastics provide increased versatility and may be combined with metal to make enhanced medical product attributes, medical grade plastics became the well-liked material for varied sorts of electronic medical devices.
Economyatlantanews.net

3D Printed Dentures Market 2021 Booming Strategies of Top Companies - EnvisionTEC, DENTCA, Formlabs, Dentspy Sirona, 3D Systems

The 3D Printed Dentures Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In 3D Printed Dentures Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Automatic Hematology Analyzers Market is Predicted to Blossom by 2027, Players - Labtest Diagnostica, Analyticon Biotechnologies, Idexx Laboratories, Landwind Medical, Maccura Biotechnology, Norma Diagnostika

The Automatic Hematology Analyzers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Automatic Hematology Analyzers Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Wound Care Market will grow at 4.6% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 25,280.5 Million by 2026, owing to increasing research and development in wound care

Global Wound Care Market, by Product Type (Advanced Wound Management Products (Wound Dressings (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Anti-infective Dressings, Alginate Dressings, and Collagen Dressings), Wound Therapy Devices (Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, and Electrical Stimulation Devices), and Active Wound Care), Surgical Wound Care Product (Sutures and Staples and Tissue Adhesives, Sealants and Glues), and Traditional Wound Care Products (Medical Tapes, Dressings, and Cleansing Agents)), by Wound Type (Chronic Wounds (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Ulcers and, Other Chronic Wounds) and Acute Wound (Surgical and Traumatic Wounds and Burns), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,790 in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights .
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Microneedling Devices Market Trends and Updates 2021 – Global trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2026

Microneedling is a safe, cosmetic, and derma roller procedure used for various skin treatments. This process is also called as collagen induction therapy. Microneedles are rolling devices that have several tiny needles, which penetrate in living layer of skin and trigger collagen and elastin production. Microneedling is used for various skin-related complications such as fine lines, acne, scarring, wrinkles, loose skin, stretch marks, and pigmentation.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Bioplastics Market To Witness CAGR Tremendous 16% CAGR By 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Bioplastics Market Research Report By Product, Application and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Bioplastics Market size was surveyed at USD 9.2 billion out of 2020 and expected to show up at USD 47 billion by 2031 at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy