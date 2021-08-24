Cancel
College Sports

WATCH: Dennis Simmons Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 7 days ago

Watch Oklahoma assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons' full press conference from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4.

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

