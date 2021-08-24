WATCH: Dennis Simmons Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons' full press conference from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.