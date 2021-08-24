Civic Action Fellowship Program Draws First-Year Students

This fall, 17 students will work with community partners throughout Marin County as Dominican University of California begins the second year of the innovative Civic Action Fellowship (CAF) program. The CAF program builds students’ capacity to understand social issues and challenges that create barriers to equity in California, while they cultivate community engagement skills; build relationships with local organizations, develop professional networks and experience in public service. Each fellow is awarded a scholarship and an educational award that makes college more financially accessible, which draws on public service as a way for students to build their resume and earn funds to assist with college.