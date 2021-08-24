Comedy in the Cellar – Triple Feature Showcase

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amigo The Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) will be performing at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company on September 10th in a long-awaited celebration of his new album, Born Against which was released in April 2021. A master of the macabre, Amigo the Devil expands his repertoire with romantic, philosophic and emotional narratives on Born Against, without sacricing the genre-bending style that garnered him critical praise and a passionate, rapidly-growing cult following. Amigo The Devil is a beautiful storyteller and fearless raconteur who can make you think, make you laugh, make you unsettled or make you cry, sometimes all in the same song. You can find more show information here.