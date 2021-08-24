Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Comedy in the Cellar – Triple Feature Showcase

fargounderground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(first come, first served)

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving To New York#Comedy#Cash Bar#General Admission#Cellar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Midland, TXOdessa American

Tall City Comedy Night

Golf Course Road Church of Christ, 3500 W. Golf Course Road, Midland, has scheduled Tall City Comedy Night featuring comedian Jason Earls Saturday. Food trucks available at 5:45 p.m. Childcare and doors opens at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $30 per couple. Limited complimentary child...
Houston, TXculturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents The Tourists Comedy Showcase

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present a standup comedy showcase featuring visiting comedians from other cities, including Gretchen Young (Dallas), Jenna Teeman (New York), Abby Rosenquist (Austin), Zach Dickson (San Antonio), and more. The show will be hosted by Houston comedians Brian Gendron and Drew Jordan.
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

King’s Castle Theatre: Branson theatre to feature all four productions in showcase

King’s Castle Theatre in Branson is hosting a four in one show extravaganza at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. The mega show will combine all the best parts of the theatre’s four musical productions: Anthems of Rock, New Jersey Nights, Dancing Queen: The Ultimate ‘70s Show and Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies featuring the Irish Dance Stars.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Tara Nicole Whitaker to direct animated musical comedy feature ‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’

Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg to executive produce star-studded musically driven animated comedy which promotes diversity, inclusion and community. Tara Nicole Whitaker will make her feature directorial debut with the animated feature Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, which she will co-direct alongside John D. Eraklis. The star-studded cast includes Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Emmy Award winner Kenan Thompson, Emmy-nominated Howie Mandel, Luis Guzmán, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Domenick Lombardozzi, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Grammy Award Winner will.i.am, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson and Grammy Award nominee Snoop Dogg recently boarded and will executive produce Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk, which is a musically driven animated comedy that promotes diversity, inclusion, and community.
Entertainmentfargounderground.com

September’s Folkways’ Night Bazaar features Live Art and Performance

Folkways’ live performance event, Night Bazaar, returns for another unique evening in downtown Fargo. Night Bazaar highlights the community’s talents with a plethora of unique experiences and performances. Like the evening bazaars of southeast Asia, visitors can shop for art, trinkets, crystals, and handmade goods from local artisans and vintage...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“Crazy Funny Asians” Comedy Showcase (SF)

FREE with RSVP (Donations appreciated – bring cash) Didn’t Get Tickets? We’ll have 50 door tickets ($15) available for each show – Show up early to snag them!. – FREE with Eventbrite RSVP – Donations appreciated – bring cash. – Maximum Two Comp Tickets Per Person – If you have...
Musicfargounderground.com

Amigo The Devil @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amigo The Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) will be performing at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company on September 10th in a long-awaited celebration of his new album, Born Against which was released in April 2021. A master of the macabre, Amigo the Devil expands his repertoire with romantic, philosophic and emotional narratives on Born Against, without sacricing the genre-bending style that garnered him critical praise and a passionate, rapidly-growing cult following. Amigo The Devil is a beautiful storyteller and fearless raconteur who can make you think, make you laugh, make you unsettled or make you cry, sometimes all in the same song. You can find more show information here.
Entertainmentfargounderground.com

Andrew Schulz: The INFAMOUS Tour

Comedian Andrew Schulz comes to the Fargo Theatre on Saturday, November 20th! Tickets for the previously scheduled show on October 9th will be honored at the new show. Tickets can be purchased for the new date starting Friday, May 21st at 9AM here: bit.ly/3tOuvuR.
Remington, INNewsbug.info

Carpenter Creek Cellars to host Rock the Arts fest

REMINGTON — The Prairie Arts Council is excited to announce that we are partnering with Carpenter Creek Cellars for this year’s Rock the Arts Festival. The festival will take place from 2-8 p.m., CST, at Carpenter Creek Cellars, located at 11144 Jordan Road in Remington. Todd and Robin (1-4 p.m.)...
Visual Artfargounderground.com

Nancy Ness and Dennis Krull reception at The Spirit Room: “Efflorescence,” a collection of colorful pieces celebrating natural beauty and harmony of nature

Nancy Ness is an acrylic and oil painter specializing in non-objective art. Ness creates colorful and often large-scale pieces that can be found in the homes of collectors and in commercial buildings all over North Dakota. Ness has been a premier member of Gallery 4 since 2018 and enjoys the community found within the gallery. She is an active member of Fargo Moorhead Visual Artists, The Art’s Partnership, the Red River Watercolor Society and serves on the Art Committee for EPIC Events in West Fargo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy