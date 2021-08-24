Comedy in the Cellar – Triple Feature Showcase

Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg to executive produce star-studded musically driven animated comedy which promotes diversity, inclusion and community. Tara Nicole Whitaker will make her feature directorial debut with the animated feature Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, which she will co-direct alongside John D. Eraklis. The star-studded cast includes Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Emmy Award winner Kenan Thompson, Emmy-nominated Howie Mandel, Luis Guzmán, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Domenick Lombardozzi, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Grammy Award Winner will.i.am, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson and Grammy Award nominee Snoop Dogg recently boarded and will executive produce Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk, which is a musically driven animated comedy that promotes diversity, inclusion, and community.
