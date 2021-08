The total damage and economic loss from Hurricane Ida could reach $70 billion to $80 billion, according to an estimate from AccuWeather. The fifth-largest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Ida — now downgraded to a tropical storm — has left more than a million residents and businesses without power, including the entire city of New Orleans. Officials expect the outages to last a week or longer, straining individuals and businesses as well as jeopardizing people's health in the late-summer heat.