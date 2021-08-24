Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nordstrom revenue stuck behind pre-pandemic levels, shares drop

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2GYr_0bbmImcl00

(Reuters) -Nordstrom Inc’s quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, sending the department store chain’s shares down 7% aftermarket as investors pitted the lackluster result against strong growth at rivals Macy’s and Kohl’s.

Nordstrom also raised its annual revenue forecast, but that did little to lift the mood after the company flagged supply chain issues and faced stiff competition from Gen-Z favorites ThredUp, T.J. Maxx and Target.

Analysts also shrugged off sales at Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale event rising 1% from levels seen before the pandemic two years ago. The sale had extended into the first week of the third quarter.

“(Nordstrom) straddled the two quarters with the sale because without it, they would have been in deeper trouble come the third quarter,” said Jane Hali, chief executive officer of Jane Hali & Associates.

Sales growth only during the event shows Nordstrom can only do business when there is a sale, Hali said.

Macy’s and Kohl’s, meanwhile, returned to revenue growth from pre-pandemic levels in their latest reported quarters as consumers refreshed their wardrobes with new apparel and footwear following the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Like its peers, Nordstrom also flagged supply-chain issues ahead of the crucial holiday season, saying it could not sufficiently stock up on women’s shoes and clothing in its Nordstrom Rack stores.

“We have seen real lumpiness in the global supply chain that has led to some shortages and more so just unevenness ... We do not expect those conditions to change anytime soon,” Chief Executive Officer Erik Nordstrom said on an earnings call.

Nordstrom expects fiscal 2021 revenue to rise more than 35%, compared with an over 25% forecast earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue to jump 29%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The chain also beat estimates for profit and revenue in the second quarter.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom Rack#Pandemic#Department Store#Nordstrom Inc#Macy#Target#Jane Hali Associates#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Cucinelli core profit recovers to pre-pandemic level

MILAN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli returned to profit in the first half of 2021 after a pandemic-driven loss last year, with core earnings recovering to match their 2019 pre-coronavirus levels. “The brand seems to be gaining broad consensus. Order intake for the Spring Summer 2022 Men’s and Women’s...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Nordstrom Slumps on Revenue Drop

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Wednesday, struggling to add to record highs with investors wary of bidding the market too much higher ahead of the Federal Reserve 's virtual get-together at the end of the week. At 6:55 AM ET (1055 GMT), the Dow Futures contract...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Nordstrom Swings to Profit as Revenue Doubles

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report, the Seattle luxury retailer, reported that it swung to a fiscal-second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss as revenue doubled. For the quarter ended July 31, net income was 49 cents a share compared with a loss of $1.62 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue...
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Amazon reportedly to open department stores

Get ready for another Amazon adventure. The company is reportedly planning to open large retail locations that resemble department stores, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Some of the first Amazon department stores are expected to be in California and Ohio, according to the report. The locations...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Macy's boosted by toy venture, better results

Macy's unveiled Thursday a plan to showcase Toys 'R' Us merchandise in its shops as the famed American department store offered a sunny 2021 forecast that sent shares soaring. As they have shuttered low-performing shops in a retail segment that has shrunk in recent years, department stores have tried to compete by unveiling more mini-stores for cosmetics and other goods.
BusinessNew York Post

Target’s spiffy results signal return to pre-pandemic shopping habits

US shoppers returning to stores ahead of the back-to-school season helped Target forecast higher same-store sales growth after beating quarterly estimates on Wednesday, even as online demand sharply dropped from pandemic highs. Traffic rose about 13 percent in the second quarter, in sharp contrast from a year ago when customers...
RetailEntrepreneur

3 Department Store Stocks to Buy, 1 to Avoid

Even though the resurgence of COVID-19 cases may dampen department stores’ growth in the near term, relatively inelastic demand for consumer goods and their strong online presence are expected to help quality department store stocks Kohl’s (KSS), Macy’s (M), and Dillard’s (DDS) advance. In contrast, we think it could be wise to avoid Nordstrom (JWN) because of its relatively weak fundamentals. Let's discuss.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Gap Delivers Another Earnings Beat

Gap's sales surpassed 2019 levels by 5.1% last quarter, with rapid growth at Old Navy and Athleta more than offsetting sales declines for the Gap and Banana Republic brands. Gross margin expansion enabled Gap to record a strong 10.2% adjusted operating margin in the second quarter. Gap stock looks attractive...
San Francisco, CAomahanews.net

Online sales helps boost Gap profits in Q2 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Clothing retail firm the Gap reported increased net sales in August and projected strong sales for the entire 2021, banking on its brands -- Athleta and Old Navy -- as more customers step out as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. The California-based company also raised its yearly estimated...
Travelinvesting.com

Airline Shares Weaker As Traffic Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Investing.com – Stocks of airlines companies traded lower Tuesday as the latest data from the U.S. Transportation Department showed that passenger traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) all fell 2.5% to 3%. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) dipped 0.5% after its CEO said...
RetailSupermarket News

Slideshow: Target right on the mark as SN Retailer of the Year

From its omnichannel innovation and enhanced grocery offering to its reimagined stores and robust financials, Target Corp. has demonstrated a level of excellence that propelled its selection as the Supermarket News 2021 Retailer of the Year. In fiscal 2020, Target boosted sales by more than $15 billion, topping its cumulative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy