The 2021 NASCAR regular season came to an exciting end last night with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race completing the Cup Series year. NASCAR saved some of its fireworks for the final race with a crash-filled race that most drivers were happy to finish. Veteran NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was one of many racers to be involved in incidents at the Daytona International Speedway. The victor driver Ryan Blaney, his second consecutive racing victory. Bubba Wallace has reason to be optimistic for the future with a second-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.