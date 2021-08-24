Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Simonds’ Scouting Report: Under-the-radar Cal could ambush USC

By Will Simonds
uscannenbergmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Simonds’ Scouting Report! On Mondays throughout the summer, I am previewing each of USC football’s opponents for this upcoming season. This week, I’ll give insight on the Cal Golden Bears, who will welcome the Trojans to Berkeley on Nov. 13. 2020 Recap. The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t have...

www.uscannenbergmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Radar#American Football#Simonds Scouting Report#Usc Football#Pac 12#The Seattle Seahawks#Defense Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares update on Ohio State transfer WR Jameson Williams

After his team finished an evening practice in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and spoke on a number of topics surrounding the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the 2021 season. Charlie Potter of BamaOnline247 tweeted Saban’s comments on Ohio State junior transfer wide...
NFLArrowhead Pride

2 waived former Chiefs have been claimed by new teams

Two former members of the Kansas City Chiefs who were waived at the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday were successfully claimed on Wednesday — cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive end Tim Ward. NFL Network’s Tom Pellissero tweeted out the full list of successful claims:. Keyes is now a member of the...
NFL247Sports

Denver Broncos waive rookie WR Seth Williams and QB Brett Rypien

The Denver Broncos are waiving rookie wide receiver Seth Williams and quarterback Brett Rypien, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and James Palmer. Williams was a sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NFL Draft while Rypien played college football at Boise State and signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Footballthecomeback.com

The CFL has barred its teams from signing Jacob Ruby, the Elks’ lineman released after misrepresenting vaccination status

The Canadian Football League rarely takes the step of officially banning all of its teams from signing a particular player, but we’ve seen that a few times over the past decade. Cases there include Ray Rice, Justin Cox, Jerome Messam, Teague Sherman, and Johnny Manziel, with most of those cases involving domestic violence or other criminal charges (Manziel’s only involved him breaking some unspecified condition of the agreement that let him come to the league). And now, the CFL has put Jacob Ruby (the Edmonton Elks’ lineman released Tuesday for a “breach of COVID protocols,” reportedly over misrepresenting his vaccine status) on that list, as Dave Naylor of TSN reported Wednesday:
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State unveils uniform combos for season opener

Mississippi State has its home opener against Louisiana Tech coming up in Year 2 of the Mike Leach Era on Saturday. Thursday, the Bulldogs revealed the uniforms they’ll be going with for the game. The Adidas brand uniforms will include the classic maroon jerseys, maroon helmets and white pants with...
Georgia StateRed and Black

Georgia likely to miss two starters in season opener against Clemson

According to The Athletic, Georgia will likely be without tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith in the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina after both players suffered foot injuries in Tuesday’s practice. Washington finished last season with 166 receiving yards and...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Our predictions for Auburn's 2021 season

Welcome back to an Auburn football game week. The prediction-heavy portion of the offseason is fun, but there's nothing like talking about real game action. In a week's time, we'll be doing just that. Still, before we get into previewing Auburn's season opener against Akron all week, there's still time...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Latest Big 12 News

The Big 12 has some major decisions to make as it looks to remain viable after the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. Bob Bowlsby needs to try and keep his current group together, which may be tough if other Power Five leagues come calling for the likes of Oklahoma State, Kansas, West Virginia, and others, and could look at add other schools to bolster membership in time to negotiate a new media rights deal.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 bold predictions vs. Clemson

Kirby Smart had a little trick up his sleeve in preparing for Georgia’s opener on Saturday against Clemson. He didn’t release a depth chart. Gamesmanship? Absolutely. It’s not the first time it’s happened and it certainly won’t be the last. Of course, it comes as the questions of “will they/won’t they” surround players like Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith, both suffering injuries during the preseason to leave their statuses for the game in doubt.
College Sports247Sports

Ten under-the-radar college football nonconference games

The 2021 college football season is right around the corner and fans are already salivating over some of the matchups that they will get to see take place on the field. While conference rivalries always appear to be the most exciting games of the season, the nonconference slate always includes some massive games. And in 2021, fans will not be disappointed.
Rockingham County, NCgreensboro.com

HSXtra.com football scouting reports

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted. CLAYTON at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY, 7 p.m. (WCOG-1320) The essentials: Clayton makes the drive from Johnston County to test itself against the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion. The Comets, led by former Randleman coach Shane Handy, move up to 4-A after reaching the 3-AA East Regional final in the spring. DE Donovan Spellman, who plans to play at Appalachian State, is a player to watch. Grimsley will open the season without HSXtra.com Defensive Player of the Year Travis Shaw, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, but has plenty of talent returning. On defense, E Tamorye Thompson was a force in the state championship game. Offensively, QB Alonza Barnett and RB Jeiel Melton are returning All-Area players, and sophomore WR Alex Taylor looks like a breakout star.
College Sportsbearinsider.com

Cal Football Saturday Scrimmage Report

The Bears took the field on an overcast day at Memorial Stadium, holding their second scrimmage session to-date at fall camp. The action was officiated with a full crew as the offense and defense worked on situational football for the two hour session. The session saw a return to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy