Simonds’ Scouting Report: Under-the-radar Cal could ambush USC

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted. CLAYTON at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY, 7 p.m. (WCOG-1320) The essentials: Clayton makes the drive from Johnston County to test itself against the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion. The Comets, led by former Randleman coach Shane Handy, move up to 4-A after reaching the 3-AA East Regional final in the spring. DE Donovan Spellman, who plans to play at Appalachian State, is a player to watch. Grimsley will open the season without HSXtra.com Defensive Player of the Year Travis Shaw, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, but has plenty of talent returning. On defense, E Tamorye Thompson was a force in the state championship game. Offensively, QB Alonza Barnett and RB Jeiel Melton are returning All-Area players, and sophomore WR Alex Taylor looks like a breakout star.
