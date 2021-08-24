Cancel
Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo Story Trailer Introduces The Game’s Characters

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 12 days ago

Microids and Pendulo Studios have shared a new story trailer for Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, a narrative adventure game that is coming to Nintendo Switch. This has introduced the game’s main characters, their motivations and their relationships. If you hadn’t already guessed, this “exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation and madness” takes inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 movie Vertigo.

