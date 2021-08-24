Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo Story Trailer Introduces The Game’s Characters

There's an exciting mix of Marvel’s Midnight Sons characters in this superhero-filled tactical RPG, which promises to blend Firaxis’ previous XCOM game's strategy with a roster of super heroes. But which hero characters will you be able to control and play as? The original Midnight Sons come from a 1990s Marvel story arc that sees Doctor Strange bringing together a band of supernatural characters to fight the forces of Lilith, Mother of Demons. However, this video game seems to be taking a new approach and is including some of Marvel’s biggest MCU heroes, and a completely original character known as the Hunter in its line up of Marvel characters. Here are all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns characters that we know of.