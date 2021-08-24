Jamestown Police Seek Suspect Involved in Damage to Multiple Vehicles

The Jamestown Police Department is looking for a person who is suspected to have damaged several vehicles in the city. The suspect is shown in a video below from Sandee's Bakery & Deli on East 2nd Street at about 2:10 AM Tuesday. Police say that person is believed to be responsible for damaging approximately 32 vehicles throughout various locations on East 2nd Street between Hopkins Avenue and Niagara Avenue. Anyone with information about the subject is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department either via Messenger, by phone at 483-7536 or the tips line at 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected].