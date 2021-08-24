Cancel
Vermeil Surprise Nominee as Hall's Coaching Candidate for Class of 2022

By Clark Judge
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fjn47_0bbmC2wc00

In an upset, Dick Vermeil on Tuesday was chosen as the coaching candidate for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2022.

The former Eagles', Rams' and Chiefs' head coach was one of seven candidates in a coaches’ category that was created this year, but he was not the favorite. Former Detroit and Pittsburgh head coach Buddy Parker was. But Parker – who won two NFL titles and built a team that won a third -- didn’t win the day, reportedly finishing second to Vermeil.

“I am overwhelmed,” Vermeil told the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I’m not sure I belong.”

In his 15-year career, Vermeil resurrected two moribund franchises – the Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams – and turned them into Super Bowl clubs. He led the Eagles to Super Bowl XV, where they lost to the Raiders, then took the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory nearly two decades later. He also coached the 2003 Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC West title.

Overall, his teams won 10 or more games six times.

Vermeil is the second nominee chosen by the nine-member coaches’ committee. Tom Flores was the first, inducted with the Class of 2021. To be enshrined, Vermeil must gain 80-percent of the vote of the Hall’s 49-member board of selectors which will meet early next year on a date yet to be determined.

He is expected to be elected.

