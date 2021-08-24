FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Empoli midfielder Nedim Bajrami has won the right to switch national teams from Switzerland to Albania in a win over FIFA at sport’s highest court. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its panel upheld an appeal by Bajrami and the Albania soccer federation. They challenged a FIFA judge’s decision rejecting their request in May. The urgent ruling clears the 22-year-old Bajrami to be selected for Albania in World Cup qualification games this week against Poland and Hungary. Bajrami has Albanian family roots but grew up in Switzerland and represented its teams from youth level through to the Under-21s.