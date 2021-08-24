Cancel
FIFA

FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says FIFA and other soccer bodies are entitled to get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation of corruption in soccer. The DOJ says a first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity. It’s the start of “returning funds to the victims of the FIFA bribery scandal” that rocked world soccer in 2015 and continues today. FIFA’s charity funds education, development and humanitarian relief projects. FIFA had asked federal prosecutors in 2016 for tens of millions of dollars in restitution.

