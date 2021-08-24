Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, SC

Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assault for shoving Black man

By Melissa Alonso, Gregory Lemos
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fort Jackson soldier seen pushing and threatening a young Black man in a viral video in April was found guilty of third-degree assault and battery on Monday, according to the Richland County, South Carolina, magistrate.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

634K+
Followers
95K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Society
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSCNN

Here's Donald Trump's most lasting, damaging legacy

(CNN) — Donald Trump has held very few consistent positions since he began running for president in 2015. The one that stands out? His relentless bashing of the media as "fake news" and insistence that Republicans tune out all forms of mainstream media. "It is amazing what's happening to the...
HealthCNN

Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests

(CNN) — How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function -- the mental capacity for learning, thinking, reasoning, problem-solving, decision-making, remembering and paying attention.
Clark County, WAKATU.com

Man found guilty in killing of transgender teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. — David Bogdanov, 27, has been found guilty of murder in the second degree and malicious harassment and in the killing of Nikki Kuhnhausen. Kuhnhausen, who is transgender, disappeared in June 2019. Her remains were found nearly six months later on Larch Mountain in a remote part of Northeast Clark County.
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
WGAU

S.C. police officer fired, charged after bodycam video shows him stomping on Black man’s head

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina police officer is unemployed and facing criminal charges after he stomped on the head of a physically disabled Black man last week. David Lance Dukes, 38, of Orangeburg, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was booked Saturday into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and later released on $10,000 bond.
Black Mountain News

'I feared for my life': Ex-Georgia deputy indicted after repeatedly punching man in arrest

An ex-Georgia deputy was indicted Wednestday after video showed him repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest last year. Brandon Myers, 25, who is white, was fired for “excessive use of force” shortly after a September video went viral showing him and another deputy pinning and beating 26-year-old Roderick Walker, a Black man. Walker was arrested after a vehicle he was in was pulled over for a broken taillight, and the encounter was recorded on camera by Walker's girlfriend, Juanita Davis.
Black Hawk County, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Former TV anchor/reporter found not guilty of domestic assault

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County jury has found a former TV news anchor not guilty of charges she assaulted her boyfriend. Jurors acquitted Danielle Miskell, 34, in a verdict handed down Thursday following a trial. Miskell was arrested on misdemeanor charges in May following a report of a disturbance...
Jessup, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Leader Of Aryan Brotherhood Convicted On Murder, Gang Charges In Prison Killing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Joseph Leissler, a leader of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood gang in the Maryland Correctional Institute in Jessup, was convicted on murder and gang charges stemming from the killing of John O’Sullivan, a member of a rival gang, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Monday. Leissler, 52, was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, three gang-related charges and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. On Aug. 14, 2016, O’Sullivan, a member of Dead Man Incorporated, was stabbed by three members of the Aryan Brotherhood wielding homemade metal knives–Vincent Bunner, Calvin Lockner and Brian Hare–as he was...
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Former Ole Miss Student

A man accused of capital murder in the 2019 death of a college student he occasionally dated pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge that took the death penalty off the table. Brandon Theesfeld, 24, of Fort Worth, entered the plea to first-degree murder before Lafayette County Circuit Judge Kelly...
Iowa Statewizmnews.com

Woman found not guilty of assaulting Iowa trooper at protest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old civil rights activist has been found not guilty of assaulting an Iowa State Trooper during protests at the Capitol in Des Moines. Josie Mulvihill, of Des Moines, was charged after a confrontation with trooper Dylan Hernandez during a “Kill the Racist Bills” protest on April 8. She was found not guilty on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy