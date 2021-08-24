Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assault for shoving Black man

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Joseph Leissler, a leader of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood gang in the Maryland Correctional Institute in Jessup, was convicted on murder and gang charges stemming from the killing of John O’Sullivan, a member of a rival gang, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Monday.
Leissler, 52, was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, three gang-related charges and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
On Aug. 14, 2016, O’Sullivan, a member of Dead Man Incorporated, was stabbed by three members of the Aryan Brotherhood wielding homemade metal knives–Vincent Bunner, Calvin Lockner and Brian Hare–as he was...
