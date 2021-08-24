Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assault for shoving Black man

An ex-Georgia deputy was indicted Wednestday after video showed him repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest last year. Brandon Myers, 25, who is white, was fired for “excessive use of force” shortly after a September video went viral showing him and another deputy pinning and beating 26-year-old Roderick Walker, a Black man. Walker was arrested after a vehicle he was in was pulled over for a broken taillight, and the encounter was recorded on camera by Walker's girlfriend, Juanita Davis.