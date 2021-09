(CNN) — "On September 10, 2001, I went to sleep a White guy. On September 11, I woke up an Arab." Those lines, which I said to The New York Times in 2006, sum up my life. Pre-9/11, I was "White Dean." Post 9/11, I became "minority Dean." I'm not alone in that experience. Many Arab-Americans who, like me, were born and raised in the United States also went through the same metamorphosis. In the years that followed 9/11, our "White card" was revoked by our fellow Americans.