NRA Cancels 2021 Annual Meeting In Houston Due To COVID-19 Surge
The National Rifle Association on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the organization’s 2021 annual meeting, which was scheduled to take place in Houston next week. In a statement, the organization wrote that the decision was made after reviewing data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, which has rapidly spread among the region’s unvaccinated population over the past month due to the highly transmissible delta variant.www.houstonpublicmedia.org
