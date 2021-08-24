Cancel
Houston, TX

NRA Cancels 2021 Annual Meeting In Houston Due To COVID-19 Surge

By Florian Martin, Lucio Vasquez
houstonpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Rifle Association on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the organization’s 2021 annual meeting, which was scheduled to take place in Houston next week. In a statement, the organization wrote that the decision was made after reviewing data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, which has rapidly spread among the region’s unvaccinated population over the past month due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

