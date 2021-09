This article is the third, a part of a continuing series on reported salaries between popular data/tech roles. I will link the other two at the end of this article. This article aims not to compare roles as if one deserves more money or not, but is instead a guide allowing professionals in these two fields to assess against their current salary. However cliche, it is still important to remember these two things when asking for a higher salary: it does not hurt to ask, and sometimes, you will not get what you do not ask for. Please keep in mind that these are more general statistics, as you could be specific as you want to be to see what your salary should be. Instead, these values are instead a directional guide for you to use.