High School Football Previews — Week 0

Troup quarterback Trevor Padia will be leading the Tigers in the season opener against Alto on Friday night. Kick-off at Tiger Stadium in Troup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Progress photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville Indians (0-0) at Crandall Pirates (0-0)

7:30 p.m., Friday, Pirate Stadium in Crandall

Coaches: Wayne Coleman, Jacksonville; Kyle Hardin, Crandall

Last Week: This is the first game of the season for both teams.

Next Week: Jacksonville vs. Palestine, Crandall at Kaufman

Outlook: This game could be a high-scoring affair as both clubs' offenses seem to be performing better than their respective defenses. The Indians' new signal caller Ryan McCown had success (7-10-1, 168 yards, 1 TD) in last week's scrimmage against Bullard, even without the Tribe's No. 1 receiver Devin McCuin. The Pirates return quarterback Jamonte Gordon-West who passed for 1,534 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Crandall also has wideout Samuel Omosigho back, He caught passes for over 700 yards in 2020 … If Jacksonville can establish the run early on things should set up well for them … With Isaiah Mallard at feature back and JT Johnson, who made his presence in the backfield known in the scrimmage last week, along with McCown's mobility, the Tribe's running game rates well, at least on paper … Indians can't afford to get behind early … Pirates topped the Tribe, 38-25, last year at the Tomato Bowl … The Indians have not won on opening night since a 2017 triumph over Pine Tree.

Rusk Eagles (0-0) vs. Fairfield Eagles (0-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field/Eagle Stadium in Rusk

Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; John Bachtel

Last Week: This is the first game of the year for both teams.

Next Week: Rusk at Crockett; Fairfield at Brownsboro

Outlook: Plenty of experience will be featured on the new carpet at Jim Swink Field on Friday as Fairfield returns 14 starters and Rusk 11... The Red and Black should be a better football in this Sitton's second season …Fairfield will find the Rusk offense to be much more salty this year, than last … Rusk won 42-14 in 2020 and this year's game could have a similar result.

Bullard Panthers (0-0) vs. Mabank Panthers (0-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard

Coaches: Scott Callaway, Bullard; Zack Hudson

Last Week: This is the first game of the year for both teams.

Next Week: Bullard at Caddo Mills; Mabank vs. Kemp

Outlook: A young Bullard team, one with only five returning starters, will get things rolling in familiar surroundings versus a Mabank team that has 12 men back off of a 4-6 team … Mabank will have to stop Bullard QB Blake Blain, who showed promised both throwing and running the football in a scrimmage against Jacksonville last week … Bullard will need some guys to step up and take some of the offensive load off of Blain in order to keep the Mabank defense honest … Shaping up to be one of the closer games of the week … The team that makes the fewest mistakes may walk off the field 1-0.

Troup Tigers (0-0) vs. Alto Yellowjackets (0-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup

Coaches: Lance Gamble, Alto; John Eastman, Troup

Last Week: This is the first game of the year for both teams.

Next Week: Troup at Price-Carlisle; Alto at Timpson

Outlook: A Troup team that is loaded with 19 seniors should give the Yellowjackets a real test right out of the gate … Coach Gamble is in his first year at Alto and the Mean Sting could have a few tricks up their sleeve offensively ...Tiger QB Trevor Padia is a good one, and the Mean Sting defense will have to find a way to limit his effectiveness … Troup appears to be the favorite, no question, but this contest could be one of the more interesting games of the night, with the new coaching staff place in Alto and the amount of talent that they have to work with.

Brook Hill Guard (0-0) vs. Wills Point Tigers (0-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard

Coaches: Scott Ryle, Brook Hill; Tommy Poynter, Wills Point

Last Week: This is the first game of the year for both teams.

Next Week: Brook Hill at Garrison; Wills Point at Mineola

Outlook: The Guard will debut a new quarterback in Jack Jordan. Jordan has an experienced group of receivers and running backs, and an above-average size offensive line surrounding him, which should help in his transition to varsity starter...The Tigers from UIL District 6-4A-II have 15 starters back and while they are not expected to be a playoff contender just yet, they could give Brook Hill a run for their money … Brook Hill should have enough firepower to nab the win in the American Warrior Bowl, but the Guard will have to bring their “A” game.