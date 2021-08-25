Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Teen, 16, Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Police Officer in North Philly

By David Chang
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a teenage boy accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in North Philadelphia Monday night. On Monday, shortly after 8 p.m., two fully-uniformed Philadelphia police officers in an unmarked vehicle responded to a reported carjacking at 2500 Aramingo Avenue. When they arrived in the area of 2200 North Reese Street, they spotted the carjacked vehicle, a white Malibu, which was being tracked via OnStar.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carjacking#Philadelphia Police#North Philadelphia#Onstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy