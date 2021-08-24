Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Bellin Health CEO Applauds Vaccine Reward Program

By Rob Sussman
wtaq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The head of Bellin Health is applauding the state of Wisconsin’s decision to offer $100 in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. CEO Chris Woleske says similar programs have increased vaccination rates elsewhere. “It has proven to be a somewhat effective strategy in other states,”...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellin Health#Ceo#Vaccinations#Wtaq#Jbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Reward those who got vaccinated early

Regarding “City Hall joins vaccine incentive push, offering $150 to those who get both shots,” (Aug. 25): As a citizen of Houston, I don’t believe that giving incentives out to those who have yet to receive their vaccine is a great idea simply because there are many people — including myself — who have already received the vaccine and, if I may speak for our vaccinated community, it would be unfair for the unvaccinated to receive an incentive to get the shot. I feel that those who received the vaccine prior to the incentive push should receive the incentives instead. I understand that the city is trying to improve safety by trying to convince the unvaccinated to get the vaccine, but you have to take into consideration those who have received the vaccine and their response. Another reason I don’t particularly agree with the offering of incentives to those who have yet to receive the vaccine is because I believe that those who want the vaccine have already gotten it and those who have yet to receive it don’t really plan on taking it. In Texas alone, as of Aug. 1, 9 million of the 24 million Texans eligible for the vaccine hadn’t been vaccinated yet. That is a lot of money that the city is just giving away. I just don’t think giving out an incentive is the best decision.
Green Bay, WI101 WIXX

COVID-19 Unlikely to Ever Be Eradicated, Says Bellin Health Doctor

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Will COVID-19 ever go away? One local expert is saying: probably not. Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum says it’s likely that COVID-19 will never actually be eradicated. “It’s likely that there will always be some degree of [COVID-19],” Landrum said, answering a...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin Offers $100 Reward For COVID-19 Vaccines

Similar to the incentive offered by other states around the country, Wisconsin has entered the vaccine reward program. Anyone who gets their first dose by Labor Day is eligible for a $100 reward from the State of Wisconsin. The announcement came on August 23 by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. Under...
Public Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

Health care leaders back vaccine mandates

THREE OF THE state’s health care leaders urged employers to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the only real protection against the Delta variant of the disease is inoculation. The health care leaders – Pete Healy, the president of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Peter Slavin, the...
Educationeagleobserver.com

OPINION: Doctor sets his school board straight on vaccines, audience applauds

In a recent Mount Vernon School Board meeting in Indiana to consider rules for those vaccinated and unvaccinated, a parent and physician stood up and electrified the room with his comments. We share his remarks because he exemplifies what all doctors should be doing to save America from government medical malpractice and censorship. Otherwise, they are complacent in it!
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY health center CEO talks vaccine mandate for health care workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another mandate was handed down by New York State Monday as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The state Department of Health announced that hospital and long-term care facility employees will need to get vaccinated. Employees will have to get the shot by the end of September. “I think...
wlds.com

Morgan Health Department Admin Admits Vaccine Hesitancy Until Research

The Administrator of the Morgan County Health Department says he was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines at first until he did his research. Over five billion doses of the COVID vaccine have now been administered worldwide, however vaccine hesitancy remains an issue for many. Health Department Administrator Dale Bainter says...
stateofreform.com

Don Antonucci named CEO of Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) announced Don Antonucci as chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Antonucci formerly served as senior vice president of growth at Blue Shield of California where he was responsible for strategic initiatives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy