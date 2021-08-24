Bellin Health CEO Applauds Vaccine Reward Program

Regarding “City Hall joins vaccine incentive push, offering $150 to those who get both shots,” (Aug. 25): As a citizen of Houston, I don’t believe that giving incentives out to those who have yet to receive their vaccine is a great idea simply because there are many people — including myself — who have already received the vaccine and, if I may speak for our vaccinated community, it would be unfair for the unvaccinated to receive an incentive to get the shot. I feel that those who received the vaccine prior to the incentive push should receive the incentives instead. I understand that the city is trying to improve safety by trying to convince the unvaccinated to get the vaccine, but you have to take into consideration those who have received the vaccine and their response. Another reason I don’t particularly agree with the offering of incentives to those who have yet to receive the vaccine is because I believe that those who want the vaccine have already gotten it and those who have yet to receive it don’t really plan on taking it. In Texas alone, as of Aug. 1, 9 million of the 24 million Texans eligible for the vaccine hadn’t been vaccinated yet. That is a lot of money that the city is just giving away. I just don’t think giving out an incentive is the best decision.