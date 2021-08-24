K-State announces amenity improvements at Bill Snyder Family Stadium

The view from the Shamrock Zone seats. Football fans will have access to these features if they purchase a premium ticket. K-State announced a collection of new fan experience amenities that will be available to fans during the 2021 season starting on Sept. 11 in the Wildcats home opener versus Southern Illinois. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State Athletics announced a collection of fan experience improvements and amenities that are coming to Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall. They will be available for the first time Sept. 11 when K-State has its home opener versus Southern Illinois.

“We are excited to welcome back the best fans in all of college football to Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release.

“The past year has allowed us to really think about how we operate and what we can do to make their experience the best it can possibly be each week.

“Our fans do an outstanding job informing us of their concerns through surveys and emails, and we take that input very seriously when considering making improvements and enhancements that will serve as a benefit for them.”

The majority of the new amenities are connected to the recent South End Zone Concourse renovation and the addition of the Shamrock Zone, which connects Bramlage Coliseum to the stadium.

The Shamrock Zone also will include a Touchdown Terrace at the top, which will be a premium space including 50 standing-room tickets along with access to the Shamrock Zone Club.

K-State will be offer an expanded selection of concessions, including “EMAW Chos” (various meat or vegetarian nachos), “Willie’s Fair Favorites” (bacon-wrapped corndogs, fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, funnel cake and fried bologna sandwiches), “Gridiron Grill” (different types of hamburgers) as well as “Wabash Wraps” and “Little Cat’s Snacks.”

There will be a new Powercat Porch beer garden, which will be available to all fans — located in the southeast corner of the stadium behind Sections 18 and 19 — along with a new North Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden behind Section 2.

The existing South Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden (located behind Section 9) also will be available. Willie’s Fun Zone will be in the southwest corner of the stadium behind Sections 10 and 11.

New restrooms were installed behind Sections 12 and 17 and a nursing mother’s room will be located behind Section 16.

K-State Sports also has updated its mobile app to make it easier to manage digital tickets.

Re-entry into the stadium will be allowed throughout the game; re-entry is restricted to Gates D and M after the third quarter.

The Wildcats open the 2021 season Sept. 4 versus Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.