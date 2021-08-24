No plans for property tax increase for Cairo

CAIRO — The Cairo City Council set the 2021 ad valorem tax millage rate on Monday night.

The council approved City Manager Chris Addleton’s recommendation that a rate of 7.721 mills, just slightly up from last year’s 7.720.

The increase will not result in an increase in property taxes.

Final approval of the millage rate is scheduled to take place at the next council meeting, which is on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

The new millage rate will result in approximately $1.44 million in revenue. That will result in a projected shortfall of more than $137,000 to find the fiscal year 2022 budget.

“In FY 2021, actual collections totaled $1,660,023.90,” Addleton said in his proposal. “I would expect similar collection for FY 2022, which would fully fund the FY 2022 budget … and cover the calculated shortfall.”

Addleton said if there is a shortfall, the budget would be adjusted to cover it.

The City Council approved the fiscal year 2022 budget of $41.1 million in June. The fiscal year 2022 began on July 1.

The budget is an increase of $4.9 million over the fiscal year 2021 budget.

The budget calls for $72 million in capital projects.

The budget also includes $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that was passed earlier this year by Congress. Of that, $65.1 billion was designated for cities.

