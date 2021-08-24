Deputies searching for hotel thieves

Footage from a security cam shows suspected thieves at an area hotel.

THOMASVILLE — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery.

Video surveillance shows two male suspects stealing items off a construction crew’s truck parked at the Best Western Hotel on Monday night.

Authorities are offering a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-3315.