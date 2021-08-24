Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Columbus Catholic HS Needs to Change Their Name Now

By Shawn McKenna
 7 days ago
Well, that's what a growing number of alumni and friends of the school are pushing for anyway. When I wandered the halls of Columbus Catholic High School from 1979 to 1983, truthfully, as a teenager back then I never put a single thought into whether the namesake of the high school was offensive or not. All I knew was his three ships were called the "Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria". Remember the poem they used to teach? "In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue...blah blah blah". These are the useless history facts that they pounded into your head in elementary school.

