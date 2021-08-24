Watch Dogs: Legion Update 5.5 Adds Resistance, Extraction, and Invasion Modes Today, Darcy Now Available for Season Pass Holders
Watch Dogs: Legion‘s latest update is now available. Update 5.5 adds new playable hero Darcy for season pass holders and a plethora of new content for all players, including Resistance Mode that adds a twist to the campaign. There’s also an Assassin’s Creed crossover event and new PvP modes in the form of Extraction and Invasion.www.playstationlifestyle.net
Comments / 0