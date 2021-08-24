Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Watch Dogs: Legion Update 5.5 Adds Resistance, Extraction, and Invasion Modes Today, Darcy Now Available for Season Pass Holders

PlayStation LifeStyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Dogs: Legion‘s latest update is now available. Update 5.5 adds new playable hero Darcy for season pass holders and a plethora of new content for all players, including Resistance Mode that adds a twist to the campaign. There’s also an Assassin’s Creed crossover event and new PvP modes in the form of Extraction and Invasion.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Pass#The Watch#Invasion Modes Today#Darcy Now Available#Resistance Mode#Pvp#Extraction And Invasion#Eagle Drone#Ar#Templar#Albion Checkpoints#Invaders#Watch Dogs Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesIGN

Watch Dogs: Legion - Assassin's Creed Crossover Trailer

Discover Darcy, a member of the Assassin's Brotherhood, available as a new playable character in Watch Dogs: Legion for Season Pass owners. Check out the trailer for a look at the character. New content is also coming for free for all players, with 2 Story Missions as well as world missions.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Rainbow Six Siege ‘Containment’ Event Revealed; Features New Game Mode

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction might have been delayed, but if you’re still in the mood for some alien-slaying mixed into your Siege then Ubisoft has just the event for you. Called Containment, the event is inspired by Extraction, sending players to a reworked version of the Consulate map overruled by the Chimera Parasite in a new game mode called Nest Destruction.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Polygon

Games Workshop promises not to sell out of new Warhammer 40K Kill Team set

Ever since the launch of the 9th edition of Warhammer 40,000, it seems that boxed sets of the grim wargame have been hard to come by. Now publisher Games Workshop is making an unusual guarantee: In a news post on Monday, the company promised that everyone who pre-orders a copy of Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Octarius this coming weekend will actually be able to get one.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Godfall Out Now on PS4, Fire and Darkness Expansion Also Available

After launching for PS5 last year, Counterplay Games’ Godfall is now available on PS4. Those who purchase the previous-gen version, whether it’s the Deluxe Edition ($60) or Ascended Edition ($70) can upgrade for free to the PS5 version. Matchmaking is also available in beta form and allows for players on both consoles to party up.
gamingbolt.com

Watch Dogs: Legion is Getting Assassin’s Creed Crossover Content Soon

Watch Dogs: Legion may have just gotten a significant new expansion with Bloodline not that long ago, but that doesn’t mean the game’s done getting new content. Ubisoft plans on continuing to add to the open world title, and its next update is going to bring a pretty interesting crossover with a fellow Ubisoft franchise.
gamerevolution.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 End Date: When does it finish?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to head into Season 5. With progress across both games now being synced up, all Call of Duty fans are excited to check out the new content drop, start the next Battle Pass, and aim for higher prestige levels. However, seasons don’t last forever and there has to be an end time. Here’s the need-to-know info on the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 end date.
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Toy Soldiers HD launches for Switch in September, new trailer

Accelerate Games today announced the final release date for Toy Soldiers HD. The upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade title is slated for September 9 on Switch. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Originally released in 2010, the new updated version of the hit indie...
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends tease new weapon in the latest dev stream for Season 10

Apex Legends Season 10 has been a success so far and it seems players have even more to look forward to in the future, as the devs tease a new weapon for an upcoming season. Apex Legends Season 10 has brought players loads of new content to indulge in, with a brand new battle pass, a huge update on World’s Edge, and of course, a new Legend, Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale is constantly growing.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Guilty Gear Strive’s next revealed DLC addition is Jack-O’

Guilty Gear Strive has revealed the second character coming to the game as DLC, with the newest member of the roster being Jack-O’. Full name Jack-O’ Valentine, she’s a former servant of That Man. She first became a playable character in the series in 2015’s Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator. She heads into the fight with a whole host of jack-o-lantern themed accoutrement. These include bombs, her mask and more. This time she’s also got the use of three robotic drones she’ll be able to call upon in battle.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy