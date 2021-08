HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The case count for COVID-19 in Reno County is up to 447 as of Monday, August 30. That is the same number of cases as the county had January 26. Out of the 8,795 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,203 have recovered, for a recovery rate of 93.2%. If you take out the current cases, the recovery rate of those for whom we know a resolution, in other words either recovery or death, the rate is 8,203 of 8,348 or 98.3%. Only one death has been recorded thus far in August.