Chancellor Michael Alexander to ask faculty and staff to ‘Dream Bigger, Rise Higher’ at Fall Convocation | Seehafer News

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Chancellor Mike Alexander will address the University community at Fall Convocation, Wednesday, August 25, at 10 a.m. in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Fall Convocation is an annual gathering of faculty, staff and administrators from all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan), typically setting the direction for the new academic year with a keynote by the Chancellor.Masks will be required at this year’s event. There will be a streaming option for those unable to attend in person.

