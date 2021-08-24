Cancel
Education

Hood Student Discount Program

By dtwnfrederick
downtownfrederick.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hood students make their return to campus, Downtown Frederick businesses are ready to welcome them back with open arms and 10% off!. Look for the blue and white window decals to find more than 50 downtown businesses who proudly offer a 10% discount to Hood students. Just show your valid Student ID at the time of purchase and be sure to ask the business about any restrictions that may apply. Participating businesses are listed at downtownfrederick.org/student.

