Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft trackers, offseason updates for Broncos receiver

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Jeudy may have not been the first receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the former Denver Broncos first-round pick was arguably the most hyped rookie in the 2020 class. Ultimately, Jeudy fell short of expectations — at least in part due to quarterback play. The overarching narrative focused on Jeudy’s dropped passes, but that statistic has very little bearing on Fantasy Football and tends to be overstated. Entering year two, the hype train hasn’t fully taken off but could soon — especially if Teddy Bridgewater takes over at quarterback.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Draft#Wideouts#Cbs Mock Draft#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Jerry Jeudy’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s 2020 season consisted of ups and downs given the team’s quarterback situation. His fantasy football outlook and ADP are interesting in 2021 due to the return of receiver Courtland Sutton — is Jeudy the Broncos receiver to have on your roster this season?. Jerry...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: How Jerry Jeudy Benefits From QB Change

News broke earlier this week that Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and there’s one player who is sure to benefit the most. Alright Broncos Country, I know the quarterback news might’ve not been what you wanted, however, we may finally see Jerry Jeudy at his best. Despite only being in year two, some were disappointed in his rookie play last season, but were his failures all on him? Let’s be honest, the Drew Lock to Jeudy connection was like trying to force a PlayStation disc into a Gamecube.
Posted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
Posted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos roster cuts: Denver made 7 moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos added some depth at running back and parted ways with six other players on Tuesday. The team’s roster is now at the NFL’s 85-player limit for the second week of preseason. Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s moves.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy