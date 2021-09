PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC got back in the win column after a three-game winless stretch, defeating Atlanta United 2 by a 4-1 score at Highmark Stadium. Russell Cicerone scored his first career hat trick, and Tommy Williamson also scored as the Hounds (11-6-4) had their highest scoring total of the year. Darwin Matheus scored to tie things up for Atlanta (6-8-7) in the 15th minute, but the Hounds scored twice more before the break to take a 3-1 lead into halftime.