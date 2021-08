All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bhoomi explores one of humanity’s greatest challenges, climate change, through the lens of Indian philosophical thought. Framed by the portrayal of the five natural elements: space, air, fire, water, and earth, the work depicts the evolution of humanity’s connection to these fundamental aspects of the earth’s existence. It asks why and how have people gotten to this point and what might they do to slow this course they have laid for themselves?