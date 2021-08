MILWAUKEE – Tejay Antone looked like he feared the worst with his right elbow when he walked off the American Family Field mound Tuesday. Antone threw five pitches, four curveballs and one fastball. He winced after his last curveball and immediately waved for trainer Tomas Vera to meet him on the field. There wasn’t much of a discussion, Antone saying a few words with his glove over his mouth and then he handed the ball to manager David Bell.